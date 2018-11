Madhuri Braganza is a woman of many talents. Apart from re-creating soulful renditions of Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston, she also acts, volunteers and teaches special needs children! The budding musician seems to have already made a name for herself by hosting tonnes of Karaoke nights, and jamming with several bands across the city.

Madhuri Braganza made her acting debut through the movie ‘Joseph’ in 2018 and is running successfully.

Let’s have a look at her latest pics: