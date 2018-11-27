Latest NewsInternationalBusiness

Apple to release ‘5G smartphones’

Nov 27, 2018, 03:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Apple to release the 5G phone. The company intends to release the world’s first 5G phones. The phone will be released to the market in 2020.

The phone will be employing ‘Intel’s 8161 5G modems. The Intel Company has already initialized its works on this.  The modem will utilize Intel’s 10-nanometer chip.  The Apple company has already had discussed with other hardware and software companies regarding their prestigious project.

Not only Apple but other smartphone giants like Oppo,  Huawei, Xiamomi has announced that they will by 2020 release their 5G smartphones. It assumed that these smartphone giants will exhibit their 5G phones at World Mobile Congress which will hold next year.

Tags

Related Articles

neelam
Jun 17, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

Popular Bollywood Celebrities who have been married more than once -See Pics

Congress
Apr 11, 2018, 09:59 pm IST

We will use sticks and bullets to remove BJP from power, says Congress MLA

Nov 16, 2018, 09:00 pm IST

BJP MLA joins Congress ahead of Assembly Elections

Rakhi
Mar 14, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Rakhi Sawant’s Shocking reply to Honeypreet’s mother regarding defamation case

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close