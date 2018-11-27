BJP releases manifesto, Promises 50 lakh jobs in 5 years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto or ‘Gaurav Sankalp 2018’ for the Rajasthan assembly polls that will take place on December 7, saying that the party met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013.

The manifesto was unveiled by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar and Rajathan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, in the presence of BJP leaders and workers in Jaipur.

Prior to releasing the manifesto, Raje said the BJP government in Rajasthan had met 630 of the 665 promises made in the 2013 Rajasthan manifesto.

“The overall completion is 95 per cent,” she said.

Raje highlighted several points of the 2018 manifesto. She promised that while 50 lakh jobs would be created in private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan, every year 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector.

The chief minister said up to Rs 5,000 per month would be given as unemployment allowance to the eligible youth above the age of 21 years.

Raje added that the BJP was ahead of Congress in ticket distribution and it is ahead in declaration of manifesto as well. But she mentioned that the party’s focus would be on women’s safety and the schemes that have been introduced in the past for women of all ages.

Furthermore, she stated that the happiness index would be considered a parameter in the implementation of policies.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the biggest factor that would influence the state assembly elections is the rural outreach that has taken place during the tenure of this government.

“Rural sanitation has increased from 39 per cent to 92 per cent since the time Prime Minster Narendra Modi announced the Swachh Bharat Mission,” Jaitley added.

The manifesto also mentioned that it aimed to strengthen and streamline MSPs to double the income of farmers.