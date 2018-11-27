‘Brexit may harm UK-US trade’ warn US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has warned that the Brexit deal, relating to Britain’s leaving the European Union may inadvertently hamper trade between London and Washington.

Talking to reporters at White House, the US President said, it’s a great deal for the EU but US will have to seriously look at whether or not the UK is allowed to trade. Trump expressed hope that Prime Minister Theresa May will be able to do something about that.

The British leader on Sunday closed 17 months of complex talks with Brussels by sealing Brexit arrangements with the 27 other EU heads of state and government.

However, May faces a difficult task getting parliamentary approval for the deal.