Latest NewsInternationalBusiness

‘Brexit may harm UK-US trade’ warn US President Donald Trump

Nov 27, 2018, 11:16 pm IST
Less than a minute
2020 election
Donald Trump to contest in 2020 election?

US President Donald Trump has warned that the Brexit deal, relating to Britain’s leaving the European Union may inadvertently hamper trade between London and Washington.

Talking to reporters at White House, the US President said, it’s a great deal for the EU but US will have to seriously look at whether or not the UK is allowed to trade. Trump expressed hope that Prime Minister Theresa May will be able to do something about that.

The British leader on Sunday closed 17 months of complex talks with Brussels by sealing Brexit arrangements with the 27 other EU heads of state and government.

However, May faces a difficult task getting parliamentary approval for the deal.

Tags

Related Articles

ISRO IN SPACE
Aug 15, 2018, 06:58 pm IST

India Putting Man on Space: Here is the Exact Plan and Budget

Mar 12, 2018, 11:35 pm IST

Sridevi’s death not due to Boney’s financial condition- Srilatha’s husband

solarpark
Mar 2, 2018, 06:15 am IST

World’s largest solar park launched in this Indian state

Jul 7, 2018, 03:39 pm IST

Turned a deaf ear towards the pleas of Love Jihad victim’s parents then;Now the LDF government pounces upon Sathyasarini

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close