BSNL suspends Rehana Fathima.

BSNL has suspended activist and actress Rehana Fathima, who is under arrest for supposedly hurting religious sentiments through her Facebook posts. A telecom technician at BSNL, she has been suspended from service within hours of her arrest.

Earlier she was transferred from Kochi Boat Jetty branch to Ravipuram branch after she attempted to enter the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala it opened for monthly puja last month. And then she was again transferred from Ravipuram to Palarivattom branch. BSNL had earlier clarified that they are not responsible for the personal remarks made by its employees.

A team led by Pathanamthitta CI on Tuesday noon arrested Rahna from Kochi for hurting the religious sentiments of Ayyappa devotees by posting a photo of her dressed up as an Ayyapa devotee. In the photo, she was seen squatting awkwardly and mildly exposing her naked legs. She has been arrested under IPC 295 A. Rahna had approached the high court for anticipatory bail but was denied it. After that, she was getting ready to move the Supreme Court, when the arrest happened.

BJP leader Radhakrishna Menon had complained against Rahna for posting her photo in the wake of Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. The case was filed on October 20.