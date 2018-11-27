CPI(M) to Investigate P.K Sasi’s Complaint of Conspiracy Against him?

CPI(M) in Kerala suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi after sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee.

The suspension is for six months from the party’s primary membership. It was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader”.

Although the punishment given to the MLA slightly exceeded most people’s expectation, it seems the party is not ready to give up on Sasi altogether. Reports are coming in that CPI(M) is gearing up for an investigation into the allegations raised by Sasi, about a Conspiracy against him. A new commission will be set up for this.

At least some of the leaders at the state leadership perceives the complaint against Sasi as a continuation of the split among party members in the Palakkad district. There are reports that leaders and members at Ottappalam and Cherpalassery areas had created strong division among the party.

Palakkad district leadership and all those who support Sasi are strongly in favour of an investigation on the conspiracy theory raised by Sasi. The decision on this will be taken by extensively studying the commision report of A.K Balan and P K Sreemathy. There are also unconfirmed reports that the new commission might have Elamaram Kareem or A Vijayaraghavan in it. The party members who are alleged to have conspired against Sasi might be given a warning by the party even before the commission sets out on its task.

Sasi, Palakkad district secretariat member, had earlier dismissed the allegation against him saying it was a “well-planned conspiracy” to malign him politically. But after the party had taken action against him, he said would accept any decision the CPI(M) took against him and would always remain with the party.