“Do Not Cross Your Limits”. Babar Azam Loses Cool With Pakistani anchor

Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam, considered as one among the best to have come from Pakistan in recent times, scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand during the second Test in Dubai. But then Babar is in the news not primarily for his gritty knock of 127, but for the way, he responded to a Pakistani anchor.

While fans praised Babar for his long-awaited century, journalist Zainab Abbas took a dig at him and called him coach Mickey Arthur’s ‘son’. This infuriated the batsman and he asked her to stay within limits.

Zainab first wrote on Twitter:

“Well played @babarazam258 – loved how the boys went congratulating Mickey Arthur celebrating his “son’s” century #PakvNZ.”

This did not impress Babar Azam as he replied

“Think before u say something and don’t try to cross ur limits!!!”

Abbas is a popular anchor in Pakistan who has 1.12 million followers on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Babar said that it is a relief to score his maiden ton “I had heard from my elders that scoring a Test century is special and that’s exactly what I experienced today. In the UAE the wickets are on the slower side, you can’t play through the line, you need to take your time and be patient. I was out on 99 against Australia. It’s definitely a relief to get over the line”, he said.