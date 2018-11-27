Dubai unveils world’s largest wooden block mosaic

Dubai unveiled world’s largest wooden block mosaic depicting the “Year of Zayed” logo, as part of the 47th UAE National Day celebrations.

The mosaic was developed by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA). The DSOA also received its first-ever Guinness World Records title for the mosaic.

Measuring 224.12 square metres and comprising 22,275 recyclable wooden mosaic blocks, the masterpiece that was completed by 80 people contributing approximately 260 working hours over a period of 20 days, is on display at the DSOA headquarters.

Since the announcement of 2018 as the Year of Zayed by the UAE leadership, DSOA has been hosting a series of initiatives showcasing Sheikh Zayed as one of the world’s greatest leaders and most inspirational figures.

DSOA’s calendar of events reiterates its commitment to contributing to the objective of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 to build a cohesive society that preserves and honours its rich legacy.

The National Day will be celebrated across the United Arab Emirates on December 2.