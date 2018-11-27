Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Varavara Rao sent to Judicial custody for 14 days

The Pune Sessions Court sent activist, writer and poet P. Varavara Rao to Judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

Rao was taken into custody by Pune Police from his house in Hyderabad after his house arrest granted by the Hyderabad High Court ended on Saturday.

Police have alleged that Rao was a senior and active leader of the banned CPI-Maoist and was involved in a range of activities, including procurement of weapons through contacts in Nepal and Manipur, and carrying out attacks in Surjagad in Gadhchiroli.

Today court also granted an extension of 90 days to file the charge sheet against activists Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Varavara Rao, all accused of inciting violence in the Elgar Parishad case.