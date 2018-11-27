Former IAS Officer Aparajita Sarangi Joins BJP

Aparajita Sarangi, a former IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, joined the BJP on Tuesday in the capital.

BJP chief Amit Shah inducted her into the party at his residence, in the presence of senior leaders and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Party chief of the Odisha unit, Basant Panda and state in-charge Arun Singh were also present on the occasion.

“I want to work for people on a very large scale. Politics is the only platform which provides this kind of opportunity for me. The party’s motto and leader made me choose BJP, which not only assures development but ensures speed in development,” Ms Sarangi told reporters.

Delhi: Former IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Aparajita Sarangi joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/w10NLJXKoi — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

Welcoming Ms Sarangi in BJP, Dharmendra Pradhan said her “experience in administration” will help in strengthening the party.

Ms Sarangi, a 1994-batch officer, who was serving as the Joint Secretary of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act or MGNREGA, under the Ministry of Rural Development, had applied for voluntary retirement from service on September 15.