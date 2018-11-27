Government informs HC that Senkumar also harassed Nambi Narayan

The Kerala government has come up with new hurdle for T.P.Sen Kumar in the name of Nambinarayan’s case, in the High Court.

State government has submitted an affidavit in Kerala high court, asserting that Sen Kumar was among the team of police officers who had harassed Nambi Narayanan in ISRO Espionage case. The government has submitted the affidavit in reply to a petition filed by Sen Kumar in the high court, stating that the government was purposely obstructing his appointment to Administrative Tribunal.

The government stand is that Sen Kumar is not fit for the post. In the complaint lodged by Nambi Narayanan, demanding compensation in the espionage case, Sen Kumar is added as the seventh party.

During the Nayanar government’s period, Sen Kumar was deputed to reinvestigate the espionage case against Nambi Narayanan. Though the investigation was started it was stalled after the intervention of the Supreme Court. The government has now raised a ridiculous argument that it was Sen Kumar, who misled the court and got permission for further investigation against Nambi Narayanan.

However, Senkumar has said that he reinvestigated the case probed by the CBI, heeding to the Nayanar government’s order. Sen Kumar also took a dig at the government, adding that, “it should be examined whether the money used for conducting the current cases are from the government fund.”