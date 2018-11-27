Government tries to find ways to pacify Pandalam and thnathri family

As the dissent against the government in Sabarimala issue is escalating the government seeks other ways to escape. The government is thinking to find out ways to pacify Sabarimala priests and Pandalam royal family. The govt is of opinion that by pacifying them can override the other political agitations.

The government has come up with a new move toward as the agitations over Sabarimala women’s entry is continuing persistently and community Hindu organizations have taken a public stand against women’s entry in Sabarimala. The government also aims at convincing them to pull out from the agitation.

The government has come up with the new moves as they think that getting Pandalam royal family members and thantris to their side will deteriorate the passion of the protest. Moreover, the government feels that the Hindu organizations are moving away from it over the ongoing Sabarimala women entry issue and the Sangh Parivar organisations are getting acceptance they have not ever before.