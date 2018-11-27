Hanan’s reply about the issue she is in five-star hotel and using Huka

The story of Hanan, a BSc student at a private college in Thodupuzha, selling fish at Thammanam in Ernakulam after her college hours, was carried by all Malayalees.

Her touching story was widely shared on social media by many, including film artists and politicians.

But, a section of social media called Hanan’s story fake. The student had to face vicious trolling.

However, Hanan’s college principal and neighbours came out in support of her and said the story published in the regional daily was not fake.

Now it’s yet another controversy and it tells Hanan spends in a 5-star hotel and get trolled for using Huka.

Hanan simply reacted to all accusation and said she used Huka with her own money earned by selling fish.

Hamid said she doesn’t want anyone’s help, and that she’s worked and taken care of herself for years. As well, she said she’s willing to give back money that people have transferred to her account.

On social media and in the Thammanam market in Kochi, it’s been said that she sold fish for just three days. In fact, some reporters said she arrived in a car — a Swift.

A second accusation is that her story is part of a film promotion campaign. But Arun Gopy, the director who offered her a role after learning about her, denies the charge.

And some netizens wondered how a poor girl was photographed standing next to Mohanlal (a Mollywood superstar), or did dubsmashes.

She is now living in a luxury life and it is unbelievable to trust what she says.

Let’s wait and see to know the truth..!