How To Use Lemon For Dark Spots?

There are a variety of ways in which you can use this incredible ingredient, depending on the sensitivity of your skin.
Method 1 – Lemon Juice And Water
- Lemon juice, by itself, is a great way to remove dark spots. However, in its concentrated form, it can be pretty harsh on your skin. So, using water to dilute the solution is a good idea, especially if you have sensitive skin.
What You Need
- 1 lemon
- Filtered water
- Cotton balls
How To Use
- Squeeze the juice of a lemon into a clean bowl.
- Add equal parts clean, filtered water to the lemon juice.
- Use a cotton ball to apply lemon juice/water solution all over your face.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes, and then wash off with water. Do not use soap.
How Often?
- Every alternate day.
Post Your Comments