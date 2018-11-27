Latest NewsBeauty

How To Use Lemon For Dark Spots?

Nov 27, 2018
There are a variety of ways in which you can use this incredible ingredient, depending on the sensitivity of your skin.

Method 1 – Lemon Juice And Water

  • Lemon juice, by itself, is a great way to remove dark spots. However, in its concentrated form, it can be pretty harsh on your skin. So, using water to dilute the solution is a good idea, especially if you have sensitive skin.

What You Need

  • 1 lemon
  • Filtered water
  • Cotton balls

How To Use

  • Squeeze the juice of a lemon into a clean bowl.
  • Add equal parts clean, filtered water to the lemon juice.
  • Use a cotton ball to apply lemon juice/water solution all over your face.
  • Leave it on for 20 minutes, and then wash off with water. Do not use soap.

How Often?

  • Every alternate day.

