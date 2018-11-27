How To Use Lemon For Dark Spots?

There are a variety of ways in which you can use this incredible ingredient, depending on the sensitivity of your skin.

Method 1 – Lemon Juice And Water

Lemon juice, by itself, is a great way to remove dark spots. However, in its concentrated form, it can be pretty harsh on your skin. So, using water to dilute the solution is a good idea, especially if you have sensitive skin.

What You Need

1 lemon

Filtered water

Cotton balls

How To Use

Squeeze the juice of a lemon into a clean bowl.

Add equal parts clean, filtered water to the lemon juice.

Use a cotton ball to apply lemon juice/water solution all over your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes, and then wash off with water. Do not use soap.

How Often?