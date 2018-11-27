ISRO to launch modern earth observation satellite HysIS on Nov 29

The countdown for the launch of the rocket PSLV-C43, carrying India’s latest earth observation satellite HySIS, is tentatively scheduled tomorrow. The national space agency ISRO has said in a release, the launch mission would be carried from the spaceport at Sriharikota on Thursday.

The rocket would carry thirty other co-passenger micro and nano-satellites from customer organizations of eight nations. The co-passengers of HysIS include one Micro and 29 NNanosatellitesfrom eight different countries, the agency said, adding, all these satellites will be placed in a 504 km orbit by PSLV-C43.

The countries comprise the United States of America (23 satellites), Australia, Canada, Columbia, Finland, Malaysia, Netherlands and Spain (one satellite each). These satellites have been commercially contracted for launch through Antrix Corporation Limited, the commercial arm of ISRO, the space agency said.

PSLV is ISRO’s third generation launch vehicle. It can carry upto 1,750 kg of payload into polar SSO of 600 km altitude.