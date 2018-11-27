KeralaLatest News

K Krishnan Kutty to take Oath as Minister Today

Nov 27, 2018, 08:14 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: K Krishnan Kutty will take oath as the new minister from Janata Dal today. The function of oath taking will happen at Rajbhavan at today evening 5 o clock. Governor P Sadasivam will administer the oath to the new minister. Other ministers are expected to be a part of the function. Krishnan Kutty will handle the water resource department.

Mathew T Thomas, Kerala Water Resources Minister until yesterday had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The move was followed by the JD (S) decision to replace its cabinet nominee and hand over the ministerial berth to Krishnankutty. “The resignation is unconditional. The party won’t split because of this,” Mathew T Thomas told the media.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 22, 2017, 04:32 pm IST

Sachin’s `sweet revenge’ after not allowing to deliver his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

Nov 15, 2017, 05:13 pm IST

Top five Richest Actress of Bollywood: Priyanka and Katrina not in the list

bjp-to-take-up-the-issue-of-farmers-in-karnataka
Mar 31, 2018, 09:26 pm IST

BJP to take up the issue of farmers in Karnataka

Jul 20, 2018, 06:24 pm IST

Fakhar becomes first Pakistan batsman to score double century in ODIs – Watch Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close