K Krishnan Kutty to take Oath as Minister Today

Thiruvananthapuram: K Krishnan Kutty will take oath as the new minister from Janata Dal today. The function of oath taking will happen at Rajbhavan at today evening 5 o clock. Governor P Sadasivam will administer the oath to the new minister. Other ministers are expected to be a part of the function. Krishnan Kutty will handle the water resource department.

Mathew T Thomas, Kerala Water Resources Minister until yesterday had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The move was followed by the JD (S) decision to replace its cabinet nominee and hand over the ministerial berth to Krishnankutty. “The resignation is unconditional. The party won’t split because of this,” Mathew T Thomas told the media.