Karishma Sharma’s snake print bikini pics goes viral on Instagram : See Pics

Nov 27, 2018, 09:00 pm IST
Karishma Sharma is the latest internet sensation. Karishma posted pictures on her Instagram account from the shoot.

In the pictures, Karishma can be seen posing for the camera fearlessly, showing off her fit body and beautiful curves.

She captioned the hot pic as, “I love that direct shit, tell me what you really want. ? Clicked by this cutie @anjalivuduta ??”.

Karishma Sharma took our breath away in ALT Balaji’s Hum opposite actor Kushal Tandon. The series revolves around three sisters who along with her other two sisters shifts to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams.

I love that direct shit, tell me what you really want. ? Clicked by this cutie @anjalivuduta ??

She is one of the few actresses who can pull off any style. Time and again she is redefining hotness with their smoldering looks. In August, Karishma pampered herself by bringing home a new car – BMW! She even took to Instagram to share the picture of herself with her new car.

 

