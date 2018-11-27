Moto G7 Play Spotted on FCC in US. Here is What we Know

Moto G7 Play has now been spotted on US telecommunications certification website the FCC, where most of the specifications and design elements have been leaked well before the official unveiling, the date for which is yet to be confirmed.

The notch of the phone houses a front-facing camera, flash, and speaker, per the manual. It isn’t clear whether there will be some sort of face-recognition feature. The phone also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, which would be a step up from last year’s 400 series chip.

In the Play variant, you could also expect a single rear camera, a front cam with flash, a sizeable 2,820mAh battery and expandable storage.

Other hardware features include a headphone jack (yay), a rear fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and a single rear-facing camera. Last year’s model used Micro USB and only shipped with a single rear camera, while the regular G6 and G6 Plus both included USB-C and dual rear-facing cameras.