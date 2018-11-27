Need to know whether you have a travel ban in Dubai? Discover how

Individuals who are facing criminal charges in Dubai are currently informed through an instant message, enabling them to approach and speedily settle their case. The new facility is a part of the Dubai Police’s new smart reporting activity.

By this, any person will also be able to check if there is a travel ban or any case filed against them – such as dud cheques, rent disputes and non-payment issues, among others.

Residents just have to log on to the Dubai Police’s smart application; choose the service; provide their Emirates ID number and other details; and enter an authorization code they would receive via SMS, which make sure the confidentiality of the information. Details of a travel ban or a case will then be shown. If a person changes his number, he can first update his data at the nearest smart police station and then inquire about his status.

Launched on September 13, the new smart reporting service of the Dubai Police have already benefitted 7,062 people by the end of October.

The smart reporting project saves the police time and effort in the search and investigation, while also protecting the dignity of the person involved. The response rate for the new programme was notably high, the Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs at the Dubai Police, said.

The smart reporting programme – which was based on the directives of Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police – is employed across all police stations.

Colonel Saeed Al Ayali, director for the wanted department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said new technologies were also used to settle the cases.

A hall at the general command was designated to receive people who come to settle their case. Instead of referring them to a court, they will be questioned via a video conference in a smart room. This electronic system applies to those who are facing minor complaints such as financial cases of less than Dh200,000, Al Ayali said, adding that some 3,667 people have already benefitted from the programme.

With this system, the police will no longer have to keep about 50,000 passports a year to hold people with minor cases accountable and prevent them from leaving the country, he said.