Neeraj Arora quits ‘WhatsApp’

WhatsApp’s Chief Business Officer, Neeraj Arora quits the most popular messaging platform. Arora Was said to become the company’s CEO earlier this year. But later Chris Daniel was given that post. Arora is now number four in the company.

Arora had been with WhatsApp since 2011 and through Facebook’s USD 19 billion acquisition of the messaging company in 2014. His exit comes seven months after WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum left the company.Arora’s departure comes at a challenging time for WhatsApp, which has been dealing with the growing international problem of users spreading misinformation to large groups of people on the.

This year WhatsApp deployed campaigns in top markets like India and Brazil to educate users and help them avoid sending around false information, CNBC said.

In addition to the recent departure of top WhatsApp executives, Facebook has also lost Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger and Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe in recent months. Alex Stamos, who was Facebook’s chief security officer, left in August.