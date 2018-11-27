“No other country has done what Pakistan have done against terrorism”:Pak PM Imran Khan

10 Years after the Mumbai attacks, Pakistan still has not shown enough initiative to put the culprits behind the mumbai attacks. Even worse, it is widely alleged that the country is providing safe havens to the terrorists. Now Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the country had fought an “imposed war inside the country” and will not fight any such war inside Pakistan’s territory again. He has completely defended his nations position against terrorism and said that no other country has done so much against terrorism as Pakistan.

“No other country or armed forces have done what Pakistan and its military have done in the war against terrorism,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted PM Khan as saying. He was further quoted as saying, “We have fought an imposed war inside our country at a very heavy cost of sweat, blood and economy. We shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan.

He also added that he wants peace in Afganisthan.