Popular Tamil hero using me ‘like a public toilet’ , says actress Sri Reddy

In a long Facebook post, Sri Reddy has narrated her ordeal of having been tormented by a popular Tamil actor but she has refrained from revealing who it is. Sri has likened the way she was treated to being used like a public toilet and alleged that her professional life is also being spoilt by him.

The actress also claims in her post that this actor is close to some popular Telugu actors as well and is a big womaniser. Sri explains that while she participated in all the acts that were demanded by the actor, she did it all unwillingly. “Used me like a public toilet..that wounds are not at all healing..mentally disturbed alot..I know my participation is there..but my dead body participated for my movie offers, [sic] Sri writes in her post, adding that her outspoken nature has affected her in multiple ways and wonders how she will come out of this situation. “I seriously didnt do with my heart trust me..those are all very very scary moments in my life..open talk effected my life very badly, how to come up now??” [sic] she writes.

Read the full post by Sri Reddy here