Sabarimala Appam and Aravana: Pandalam palace makes their stand on on rumours

A message has been viral social media about the Appam and Aravana of Sabarimala temple. The message appeals to not to buy Appam and Aravana from Sabarimala temple and to buy the same from Pandalam palace. Because they are using the money by selling these are used to fight cases in courts regarding Sabarimala verdict.

The message says that the Pandalam Palace Ayyappa Nirvahaka Sangam has been making Appam and Aravana and selling them. They are using the profit from the sale to meet legal expenses incurred in cases filed for protecting the customs and tradition of Sabarimala temple.

Many people have been sharing this widely without checking the authenticity of the news. And now, the Sangam has come out to clarify on this matter. “We are not making and selling Appam and Aravana and we shall make legal moves against those who are spreading such fake news,” they have said on a release.

Whatsapp message reads this:

“Ayyappa devotees who reach Pandalam palace after Sabarimala darshan should buy Appam and Aravana from counters at Palace Thevarappura and counters near it.

High quality sealed tins are avails at Rs 60. There are sufficient stocks.

This is being produced by Palace Nirvahaka Sangam and Pandalam Royal family; it has no connection with Devaswom Board. Proceeds from the sale will be used for cases for protecting the tradition and customs of Sabarimala.”