Sabarimala Young Women Entry Row: BJP Observes Bandh

Puducherry: Alleging that the state government is working against devotees at Sabarimala, BJP had called for a Bandh at Puducherry on Monday. So far, a few cases of State’s bus being attacked has been reported from Puducherry. About 10 Government buses and 15 Private buses have been damaged in stone pelting.

Almost 150 people have been arrested which included BJP Puducherry State President Swaminathan as well. 4 have been arrested in connection with the cases of stone pelting. Government buses tried to do service with police protection. Only a few private vehicles were seen on the roads.

Mr Swaminathan had yesterday said that C.M V Narayanaswamy had hurt the sentiments of Hindu’s by opposing the BJP Bandh. He added that the same CM had extended support to several small Bandhs.