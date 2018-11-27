Sunny Leone’s latest gym workout video goes viral : Watch Here

CinemaLatest News

Nov 27, 2018, 09:52 pm IST
Sunny Leone is one of the fittest actresses in B-Town. The actress, who’s known for her impeccable dancing skills and has given us some of our major all time hit dancing numbers like Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila among others, is also quite a fitness enthusiast.

Sunny’s Instagram is full of gym videos and these will definitely help us to hit the gym in winters.

These videos will surely be of great use for her millions of fans who wish to have a sexy figure and a fit body like her.

Sunny is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who is also a former adult star. She rose to popularity in India after her stint on the fifth season of TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

And I'm convinced that @lian_wentzel has it out for me!! Haha

Ok he added more weights and I seriously thought my legs were going to fall apart! @lian_wentzel

Sunny is currently working for Splitsvilla and will be soon making her debut in the Tamil film industry with her upcoming film Veermadevi.

 

 

