Sushmita Sen Celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Family: See Pics

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 43rd birthday earlier this month, celebrated turning a year older with a belated birthday party in Dubai. The special guests of Sushmita Sen’s birthday party in Dubai were her mother Shubhra Sen and brother Rajeev Sen. Sushmita’s children Renee and Alisah and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl were also part of the close-knit birthday party. Sushmita, who shared an album of pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram, said her birthday party was “perfect” because: “I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap! Perrrrrrfect!” The former beauty queen shared more pictures on her Instagram story and on a photo of Rohman Shawl, she wrote: “Life!”

Here’s what she shared:

In her post, Sushmita Sen also thanked her fans and followers for sending best wishes on her birthday. “Thank you so much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness and blessings! I have read every single birthday message and never felt more loved! Sharing birthday memories,” read the rest of Sushmita’s caption.