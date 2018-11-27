Latest Newscelebrities

Sushmita Sen Celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Family: See Pics

Nov 27, 2018, 01:51 pm IST
1 minute read

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 43rd birthday earlier this month, celebrated turning a year older with a belated birthday party in Dubai. The special guests of Sushmita Sen’s birthday party in Dubai were her mother Shubhra Sen and brother Rajeev Sen. Sushmita’s children Renee and Alisah and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl were also part of the close-knit birthday party. Sushmita, who shared an album of pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram, said her birthday party was “perfect” because: “I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap! Perrrrrrfect!” The former beauty queen shared more pictures on her Instagram story and on a photo of Rohman Shawl, she wrote: “Life!”
Here’s what she shared:

In her post, Sushmita Sen also thanked her fans and followers for sending best wishes on her birthday. “Thank you so much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness and blessings! I have read every single birthday message and never felt more loved! Sharing birthday memories,” read the rest of Sushmita’s caption.

Tags

Related Articles

Yogi Adithyanath loses at bastion
Mar 14, 2018, 02:44 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! YOGI ADITYANATH LOSES AT GORAKHPUR

Aishwarya Rai is a supeer mom
Mar 11, 2018, 10:06 am IST

This is why Aishwarya Rai is a Super Mom, see reason

Paper
Mar 21, 2018, 06:59 am IST

SSC Exam Paper Leak : Three people, including a teacher arrested

Feb 3, 2018, 03:06 pm IST

Bollywood Brides And Their Gorgeous Wedding Day Look

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close