Under-construction bridge collapses, 2 labourers killed

Two labourers were killed when a bridge under construction over a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The labourers were tightening a wired mesh when the girder apparently gave away, bringing down many workers from a height.

Many were buried under the rubble. The police identified the dead as Bamlesh (25) and Jayveer (24).

The bridge was being constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) over Paondhoi river.

District Magistrate Alok Pandey told IANS that an FIR had been lodged against the contractor.

Families of the deceased labourers would get Rs 5 lakh if they were registered with the authorities, an official said.

The new bridge was to replace an earlier one which was demolished on October 21. The new bridge was to be completed at a cost of Rs 1.96 crore in three months.