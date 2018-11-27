Your Daily Horoscope For November 27, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions on our website!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

With your substantial inter-personal abilities, you will accomplish a great deal today, says Ganesha. Your power of expression will impress many people. Financial rewards are on the cards, but be cautious about minor accidents and illnesses.

Taurus Apr 21 – May 21

Be prepared for taking instant decisions and acting promptly on them. Today you are likely to meet several such situations Ganesha is pleased to see that you have the acumen and experience to deal with such contingencies. You will have no trouble finding the right solutions and seeing things through. Your exemplary managing skills will be noticed, appreciated and admired. Others are likely to come to you for consultation and advice.

Gemini May 22 – Jun 21

You will be faced with a slew of demands from various people today, and you will find it difficult to meet all of them. However, you will be able to meet the requirements that need to be met to salvage the day. People will praise your intelligence and creativity, says Ganesha.

Cancer Jun 22 – Jul 22

Minor ailments like cough and cold may bother you, warns Ganesha. So avoid cold or sweet items. People admire your helpful nature. Take special care of your health, says Ganesha.

Leo Jul 23 – Aug 23

A lot of people will sing your praises, however you will not be satisfied with whatever is occuring. The answers to some questions that have been bothering you will remain elusive. You may become emotional owing to feelings of personal loss. You will also be bothered about the near future, says Ganesha.

Virgo Aug 24 – Sep 22

Ganesha predicts that your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will successfully complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today, predicts Ganesha.

Libra Sep 23 – Oct 23

Ganesha says that there are chances that today you might start some long-pending renovation project for your house. You may decorate your home with new paintings and items. There may be guests over in the evening that will make you very happy. You may also go out for dinner with your family and friends or, more probably, with your sweetheart.

Scorpio Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s time to influence people and win their hearts whether it’s your crush, love or your boss. You may be eager to express your feelings for them. At work, you are likely to work actively and kick start the projects in the pipeline. Ganesha, advises your to keep your eyes and ears open.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Today, you will most certainly put your heart and soul into your work. But it is rather unlikely that you will get the returns in proportion to the efforts you put in. Yet, at the end of the day, you will be more than satisfied that you have got the chance to display your innate talents, says Ganesha.

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Your accomplishments may take you on cloud nine today. Success may come easily to you, but don’t try your luck too much, advises Ganesha. Make the most of today as tomorrow may not the same as today. You will be popular today, especially in your social circle as you’ll impress everyone with your wit and humour.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 18

Today is the day to turn dreams into reality and how! With your talent, wit, and intelligence you will make a great impression on everyone’s mind, feels Ganesha. Icing on the cake will be the cash inflow. You know your cards and you play them well to your advantage. There may be a catch though, keep yourself guarded, advises Ganesha.

Pisces Feb 19 – Mar 20

Today your intellectual streak comes to the fore. You will indulge your curiosity and take interest in natural phenomenon. Your faith will help you complete all your pending tasks with ease. You will leave things to destiny. You will be more inclined to intellectual pursuits rather than professional, however, do not neglect your responsibilities, says Ganesha.