Aamir Khan offered an apology for the failure of Thugs of Hindostan at the box office

Actor Aamir Khan has taken complete responsibility for the disappointing performance of his film Thugs of Hindostan at the box office, apologising to the viewers for not being able to entertain them.

Aamir interacted with the media at the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018 along with writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali.

Acknowledging the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, in which he united with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, Aamir said: “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong.

“There are people who have liked the film and we are thankful to them, but they are in a minority. Most people didn’t like our film – we are aware of that.”

On being asked about if had any idea about the reason behind such a response, the actor said, “I am not very comfortable talking about these things in public. My film is like my child. So failure is also mine.”

Talking about the film’s release in China, he added, “The audience is free to speak and say what they want to say about me or the film. I am feeling very bad for not entertaining the audience. Next time we will try harder. The China release will be happening next month so let’s see what happens.”

Thugs of Hindostan was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Made at a mammoth budget, the film suffered heavily in its first week itself with its first Monday collections at just Rs 5.25 crore. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the total collections of the film stood at Rs 139.50 crore after 11 days.