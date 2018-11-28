KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Amit Shah forms Four-member BJP delegation to visit Sabarimala

Nov 28, 2018, 10:19 am IST
A four-member BJP delegation formed by party chief Amit Shah will visit the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala to meet the public and party workers in order to assess the atrocities allegedly being committed against the “satyagrahis”.

The delegation was constituted by Shah Tuesday to get a first-hand account of the ongoing agitation at the famous hilltop shrine in the southern state. It will submit its report within 15 days to the party chief, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement.

BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey, national president of the party’s SC morcha Vinod Sonkar, MPs Pralhad Joshi and Nalin Kumar Kateel are the members of the delegation.

The delegation will assess the atrocities allegedly being committed to the “satyagrahis”, the indiscriminate assets being made by the police during the agitation and meet the public and party workers, the statement said.

