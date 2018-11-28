Around 75% voter turnout recorded in MP, Mizoram Assembly polls

Around 75% polling was recorded for both Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections till 5 PM for which polling was held on Wednesday.

In Madhya Pradesh, polling was held for 230 seats while in Mizoram, it was held for 40 seats. In the previous Assembly elections, the total polling percentage was 72.13% in Madhya Pradesh and in Mizoram, it was 83.41%.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar said both in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, the election was conducted smoothly and it remained peaceful. He said polling in three constituencies under Left Wing Extremism affected areas was encouraging.