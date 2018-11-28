Complaint Filed against makers of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s Film 2.0

The Cellular Operators Association of India, COAI, has filed a complaint against Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran. Both the films are directed by S Shankar.

In the complaint, the COAI has accused the makers of 2.0 of promoting “obscurantist and anti-scientific attitudes toward the mobile phone, towers and mobile services.”

The trailer of the film shows Akshay as an ornithologist, a researcher who deals with different species of birds, who starts a full-fledged war against the mobile phones. His character is called Richard or Dr Crow in the film. He believes that mobile phone radiations make the environment harmful for the birds. The COAI believes that the film is “falsely depicting mobile phones and mobile towers as harmful.”

The complainant wants the Censor Board to revoke the certificate given to the film.