EV Motors plan to launch 6500 electric vehicle charging outlets across India

EV Motors has launched its first public EV charging outlet- PlugNgo in India, assembled at the DLF area in Gurgaon, Haryana. EV Motors has tied up with DLF, Delta Electronics India and ABB India for further development and expansion of the project.

It will be spending $ 200 million in next five years and plans to set up 6500 EV charging stations across India. The chargers will be assembled at malls and commercial complexes which will be networked and connected to PlugNgo cloud based integrated software program. In next 12 months, EV motors will set up 20 outlets in the Delhi-NCR followed by expanding its reach to other cities including, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Cochin, Indore, and Chennai and will also be setting up service centres at each of these cities.

Speaking at the launch, Vinit Bansal, Managing Director, EV Motors India said, “For the nation to progress towards the vision of a large fleet of EVs across the country, a co-ordinated approach between Real Estate Developers, Vehicle OEMs and Charger Manufacturers is necessary and we thank our partners for all their support and look forward to a continued engagement with them.”

The PlugNgo platform will also deliver customised installation support, round clock service, maintenance support and remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments through PlugNgo mobile application which is available on the iOS and Android platforms. The app will also provide assistance service to any vehicle within 30 mins which will be left stranded due to battery dissipation. Moreover, to the range of charging equipment for all kinds of two wheelers, three wheelers, passenger cars and buses which comply with the Global Charging Standard including Type-2, CCS, Chade MO and BIS.