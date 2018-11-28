Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Explosion Near Chemical Factory kills 22, many Injured

Nov 28, 2018, 01:14 pm IST
An explosion near a chemical plant in China’s northern Hebei province early on Wednesday killed 22 people and injured at least 22 others.

A video of the blast scene in Zhangjiakou city shared by state media showed billowing black smoke and flames, while photographs showed rows of burned-out cars and trucks lining the streets.

The fire engulfed 50 vehicles, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing government sources. State media said all fires at the blast site had been extinguished.

An official news release said the blast occurred just after midnight at a loading dock next to the plant operated by the Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Zhangjiakou, a city about 156km northwest of Beijing, is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics alongside the capital Beijing.

