Govt approves construction of over 2 lakh affordable houses for poor

Nov 28, 2018, 08:38 pm IST
Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has approved the construction of over two lakh more reasonably priced houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Now the cumulative number of houses allowed under the scheme has gone to over 65 lakh.

The approval was given in the 40th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held in New Delhi today.

An official release said, Maharashtra has been sanctioned over one lakh 16 thousand houses, over 31 thousand for Karnataka, over 26 thousand for Bihar and over 15 thousand each for Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir.

