IFFI Goa: Silver Peacock Award for best actor is bagged by Chemban Vinod Jose

Chemban Vinod Jose awarded with the best actor at IFFI Goa. Lijo Jose Pellissery is the best director. Chemban is the first Malayali actor to get this prestigious award. Last year actress Parvathy Thiruvoth got Silver Peacock Award, best Actor-Female.

Ee.Ma.Yau is a 2018 Indian Malayalam-language satire film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P. F. Mathews. It stars Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Pauly Valsan, Bitto Davis, Kainakary Thangaraj and Dileesh Pothan in the main roles. The film had its premiere on 30 November 2017 and was theatrically released on 4 May 2018. The film revolves around the death and funeral of an older man from the Latin Catholic or Roman Catholic community in Chellanam, Ernakulam district. Lijo Jose Pellissery won the Best Director Award at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards for Ee.Ma.Yau.

The prestigious Golden Peacock Award at IFFI2018 for Best Film was given to ‘Donbass’ by Sergei Loznitsa. The Silver Peacock Award for the Best Director was awarded to Lijo Jose Pellissery’s brilliant film Malayalam film ‘EeMaYau’.

The Silver Peacock Award for best actor- male at is bagged by actor Chemban Vinod for his amazing work in the film ‘Ee Ma Yau’. Anastasiia Pustovit wins the IFFI2018 Silver Peacock Award, best Actor-Female for her performance in the film ‘When Trees Fall’.

The IFFI2018 Silver Peacock award goes to the Milko Lazarov film, ‘Aga’. The IFFI2018 Centenary Award for the Best Debut Film of a director is won by Alberto Monteras II for his film ‘Respeto’. The film, ‘Walking with the Wind’ by Praveen Morchhale is the winner of the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award at IFFI2018.