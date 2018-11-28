Latest NewsIndiaSports

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav enters top-5 list of T20 bowlers

Nov 28, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has entered the top-5 of the ICC Twenty-20 Rankings for bowlers for the first time. Yadav, who bagged 4 wickets in the recently concluded T-20 series against Australia, jumped a whopping 20 places to claim the third position in the latest rankings.

Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa made a 17-spot leap to the number five spot. He picked up three wickets against India in the series. In the Rankings for Batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan is the biggest mover, rising five places to a career-high 11th position. The left-hander scored 76 and 41 runs in two games, while one match was washed out.

In the Team Rankings, India and Australia have both dropped a point each as the series finished 1-1 in Sydney. Pakistan continues to top the table followed by India and England.

