ISL 2018: FC Goa takes on ATK on Away Match: Preview

Former champions ATK will bank on captain Manuel Lanzarote to change their fortunes after a stalemate with Mumbai City when they lock horns with FC Goa in an Indian Super League football fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

FC Goa will be rather disappointed after a home defeat to Bengaluru FC in the last encounter which was probably one of the most intriguing contests in the ongoing season. Although they are placed at the 2nd spot in the league table, Coro and Co. will have their task cut out when they face the likes of 6th placed ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday evening.

ATK will be looking for a change in fortunes after a stalemate against Mumbai City FC in the previous clash. With just three wins from 8 matches, it is high time for Steve Coppell’s boys to rise up to the occasion and get back to winning ways as we slowly approach the business end of the season.

ATK and FC Goa have faced each other 10 times. Six of those matches have ended in a draw while ATK and Goa have won three and one match respectively.