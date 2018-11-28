Jammu & Kashmir: Top Lashkar commander killed in gunfight

A top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jutt has been killed in a gunfight. Two terrorists including Naveed Jutt have been killed in a combat with joint security forces in Chattergam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district this morning.

Police, in its chargesheet, had named Naveed Jutt as one among three accused persons in the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari . Three army personnel were also injured in this Operation. Earlier, a cordon and search operation was launched in the Chattergam village of Budgam in wee hours following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Jutt, police claim hails from Multan in Pakistan and was part of the group of Ajmal Kasab, who was hanged for his involvement in Mumbai attacks, at the Madrasa. He had crossed over to Valley in 2012 along with an associate and was involved in several attacks till 2014 when he was arrested. However, on February 6 this year, he managed to escape from custody from Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, where he was brought for treatment from central jail of Srinagar. Two policemen were killed during his escape.

The killing of Jutt is a major blow for militant groups including LeT, as most of their top commanders were killed in the past three months. In the month of November, the armed forces have killed around 37 militants, which is highest this year. The armed forces have managed to kill around 230 militants this year till now, which included some of the top commanders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, LeT and Jaish-e-Muhammad.