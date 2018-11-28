Latest NewsIndia

Jawaharlal Nehru University to build Swami Vivekananda's Statue

Nov 28, 2018
Jawaharlal Nehru University to setup a statue of Swami Vivekanand, which has led the students’ union and teachers’ association to wonder where the funds are coming from, sources said.

The Executive Council had given the approval for it last year in July, following which a committee was formed, they said.

The sources said that the statue will be towards the right side of the administration block, opposite the statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The JNU Students’ Union and the Teachers’ Association questioned the source of funds for the construction of the statue.

They said, on one hand, the varsity does not have money for library funds and for disbursal of the Merit-cum-Mean Scholarship to students and on the other hand it is busy in constructing statues.

