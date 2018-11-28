KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan justified the action of RSS leader Valsan Thillankery

Nov 28, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has justified the action of giving police mic to RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the police sought RSS leader Valsan Thillankery’s co-operation to avoid any mishaps at Sabarimala following intensified protests. He also said that Thillankery was asked to calm down the protesters. The chief minister was answering the question on this issue in assembly.

RSS leader Valsan Thillakeri’s speech using police mic to appease the protestors at Sannidhanam had lit a controversy. “Several actions were taken in an emergency situation so that the devotees will not be disrupted. The police always had complete control at Sabarimala”, clarified the Chief Minister.

