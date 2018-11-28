Know What You Must Eat To Lose Weight Fast

Go through the list and check what all you can avoid to reach your weight loss goals. The idea is to understand what you can continue eating and what you must discontinue.

Take a look at following guidelines:

Get rid of fried and fatty foods.

While making a stir fry dish, replace normal paneer with tofu paneer.

Be true to yourself while you are jotting down what you are eating. Don’t make slight adjustments so that you can convince yourself that you are eating less – things turn bad that way. Even if the list gets exhaustive, it is okay. Put down everything you eat (along with the quantity) – it will be worth the effort.

Understand how the food was made. Be specific about it. Was it grilled, boiled, steamed, stir-fried, or just fried? And if fried, how much of oil was used?

Most importantly, stick to your food journal, no matter what. You must note down everything you eat, even if it involves going out with your friends and they end up laughing at you. It’s your life. Be serious.

What to remember – Understand the characteristics of foods around you. Learn to differentiate the good from the bad.

Change The Way You Eat

There are certain ways you can eat that will help you achieve your weight loss dreams faster. Simple tricks, if you ask me. Here you go:

Drink plenty of water. This keeps you full and prevents you from binging.

Stock up on fruits and vegetables. Stock up on foods rich in fiber and other nutrients. Basically, stock up on everything that is healthy for you. And when you feel like having a snack in the evening, these are what you must turn to (instead of that evil bag of chips).

When you eat is as important as what you eat. Don’t have dinner at 1 am in the night and expect to be healthy. Make it a point (and a practice) to finish off your evening meal at least two hours before you sleep.

Eat small meals at regular intervals than having two or three large meals a day. This will help keep your cravings at bay.

Eat on smaller plates. Well, here lies the trick – placing a little amount of food on a large plate makes you feel you are starving yourself. But the same amount on a smaller plate makes you feel satisfied. It’s pure psychology, my friend. But it works great.

Try a stir fry dish or a salad without the unwanted sauces or dressings.

If you have a sweet tooth and can’t live without desserts after dinner, try having cut fruits with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

What to remember – Change your eating habits and behavior as they also have an influence on your health.

Following are the different categories of foods you can include in your diet:

– Foods that boost your metabolism

Including protein-rich foods in your diet will increase the metabolic rate. This will help your body burn more fat than you consume. Slower metabolism results in the slower burning of fat, thereby dampening your weight loss dreams.

Foods that boost your metabolism include:

a. Soybeans: They are extremely rich in protein that helps improve your metabolism.

b. Hot peppers: This includes red and green chillies and jalapenos. Jalapenos contain capsaicin that accelerates your heartbeat and improves metabolism.

c. Spices: Spices like cinnamon increase your metabolic rate and promote weight loss. You can regularly add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to the curry of your choice.

d. Fish: Seafood like salmon, mackerel, and tuna contain Omega-3 fatty acids that help burn excess calories.

– Foods that are rich in fiber

Fiber-rich foods form a good part of a weight loss diet. The fiber keeps your stomach full for a longer time, and hence, you will not end up binging and packing pounds. It also improves your digestive system and regulates blood sugar levels.

Here’s how you can include fiber in your diet:

a. You can have a medium-sized bowl of pulses, with lean meat or fish. Even brown rice is good.

b. Oats with some diced fruits make a nutrition-rich and fat-free breakfast.

c. Strawberries, raspberries, and bananas are also good sources of fiber.

d. As an evening snack, have a bowl of fruits or sprouts.

e. You can have a bowl of green veggie soup, containing spinach, broccoli, or peas, for your dinner, in addition to other items.

– Foods rich in antioxidants

Well, who hasn’t heard about antioxidants? They are the superheroes when it comes to defending the body against diseases. All types of berries, raisins, broccoli, spinach, cherries, oranges, and red bell peppers are rich in antioxidants.

What to remember – Having sufficient knowledge about the nutritional values of different foods helps you plan your diet better.