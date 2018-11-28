Malaysia Hindu temple riots: police warn against provocation

The Malaysian police warned of severe action against those who create more commotion or resort to aggravation following the second night of violence at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur.

Twenty-one people were arrested over rioting that broke out over a quarrel over the rearrangement of the Hindu temple located in the Malaysian capital. The riot began on Monday morning when a group of intruders attacked the Indian devotees praying at the temple and torched vehicles. Another group of people retaliated on Tuesday morning and vandalized the office of property developer MCT Berhad and torched more vehicles. A fire engine which went to the location was also damaged.

While 700 anti-riot personnel were deployed in the area, temple members told local reporters that the mob consisted mainly of ethnic Malays who were armed with weapons like knives and asked the devotees to vacate the temple for the land is owned by One City Development.

Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the incident was being probed and asked the people to avoid making statements that could jeopardize racial harmony.