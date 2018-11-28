Mani Ratnam to refresh his dream project starring Vijay, STR, and Vikram

Veteran director Mani Ratnam came out earlier this year with ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’, the exciting multi-starrer that told the engrossing story of three brothers who bury their own graves in the thirst for the throne. The director won back his fans whom he lost after his grossly disappointing films such as ‘Kadal’ and ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’.

Basking in the success, it looks like Mani Ratnam is finally getting back to the desk of his dream project – the onscreen adaptation of the Tamil literary novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The director has been in talks with various big actors and production houses for the past few years but in vain. Now, rumors are that he has convinced Vijay, Vikram and STR to be a part of the project, with an idea to start it off in 2020. Sources have even stated that a look test has been completed for Thalapathy Vijay’s appearance, but there is no official word on it yet.