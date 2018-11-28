“Mera yaar, dildaar Imran Khan”, Congress Leader Sidhu praises Pak Prime Minister : Watch Video

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today thanked Imran Khan for ending the 70-year old wait and said that whenever the history will be written about the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, his name will be written on the first page. Sidhu said the corridor will help promote peace between the two countries.

Imran Khan today laid the foundation stone for a corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur – the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev – to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Punjab minister Sidhu along with Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are on a trip to Pakistan for the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh pilgrims.

Pro-Khalistan leader and Hafid Sayeed’s aide Gopal Chawla was also seen during the function.

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India had proposed the corridor to Pakistan around 20 years back.

Yesterday, terming Kartarpur as a “corridor of infinite possibilities”, Sidhu had said that such initiatives would promote peace and erase “enmity” between India and Pakistan.