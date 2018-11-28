Most Expensive Ticket of Kollywood Movie 2.0 Sold: See Prices

The movie, which is a sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, has Rajinikanth reprising his role of human-robot Chitti, while Akshay plays the part of the antagonist, Dr Richard aka Crow Man. Bookings for the film has already started in all metropolitan cities which are being released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be available in 2D as well as 3D.

According to ticket booking websites, ticket prices for the film ranges from Rs 118 to a whopping sum of Rs 1550. The most expensive ticket is being sold in Mumbai. Two theatres in Mumbai are offering these tickets and one of the theatre’s seats are filling way too fast.

Kolkata is third on the list with Rs 1030 as the highest ticket amount being paid, following Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Pune which are offering tickets for less than Rs 1000/-.