National Day : Here’s how to get 47GB free data in UAE

To celebrate the day, network provider Etisalat is providing free data to its customers.
Starting from December 1, 2018, Emirati customers will get 47GB free data, valid for two days. The free plan will end on December 3, 2018.
To activate the plan, customers need to dial *47# from their handsets and avail the free data.
????? ?? 1 ?????? ????????? ?? #?????_??????47 ? ???? ??????? ??????????? 47GB ?? ???????? ??????? ?????????
?????? ????? ???? *47# #47Together pic.twitter.com/eRxViz3P0k
— Etisalat UAE (@etisalat) November 27, 2018
Post Your Comments