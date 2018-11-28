Latest NewsGulf

National Day : Here’s how to get 47GB free data in UAE

Nov 28, 2018, 04:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

To celebrate the day, network provider Etisalat is providing free data to its customers.

Starting from December 1, 2018, Emirati customers will get 47GB free data, valid for two days. The free plan will end on December 3, 2018.

To activate the plan, customers need to dial *47# from their handsets and avail the free data.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 18, 2018, 10:56 am IST

OPPO A7 is Here and these are the Reasons Why You Should be Excited about It

Nov 22, 2017, 07:27 pm IST

8-year-old electrocuted in Saudi Arabia flood

Sep 25, 2018, 10:41 am IST

Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Baleno Limited Edition’ in India

Dec 15, 2017, 06:58 pm IST

See Unseen rare photos of this Telugu actress Deepu Naidu

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close