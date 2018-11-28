KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

New case registered in opposition to K.Surendran for blocking Trupti Desai

Nov 28, 2018, 04:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

The police have registered another case against BJP state general secretary K.Surendran. He was booked for blocking Trupti Desai at Nedumbassery Airport. The case was registered against 20 identifiable people, including K Surendran.

The new case was registered while Pathanamthitta court was considering a previous case against him in connection with a clash at Sannidhanam. He is charged with bailable offenses.

Bailable offenses have been charged against him. A team of BJP activists blocked Trupti when she reached Nedumbassery airport on November 16. Police have slapped a case against Surendran as he had led the team during the protests. The charges include blocking Trupti, staging protests at the airport and leading the protests.

Meanwhile, Neyyattinkara magistrate court had granted bail to state secretary K Surendran in connection with the case registered for besieging Tahsildar. He was presented in the Neyyattinkara court on Wednesday. Surendran was asked to appear before the court on December 5th. Though he has received the bail, he won’t be released from the jail immediately as there are six more pending cases charged against him.

Tags

Related Articles

mohanlal and shreya
Mar 7, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal to be seen with Shreya Ghoshal

Aug 14, 2017, 10:57 am IST

Whites should leave America says Virgina government

Feb 3, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

Padmaavat receives ok from Karni Sena; protests withdrawn

Honda
Apr 1, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

Honda launches 2018 edition CBR250R and CB Hornet 160R in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close