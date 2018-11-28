Pakistan is attempting to destabilize India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan is attempting to destabilize India through terrorist elements. Addressing a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh, Singh said, “Pakistan is not mending its ways despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying his best to make cordial relations with Islamabad. Pakistan is trying to destabilize India through terrorist elements.”

Singh also stated that the situation would not improve unless the government of Pakistan takes the right initiatives to eliminate the menace of terrorism. “If they will take steps in the right direction and under right command, we may also help them in getting rid of the menace of terrorism,” he added.

The Minister also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for doing nothing except expressing his grief and regret over acts of terrorism. The minister said that security forces are neutralizing terrorist almost every day in Jammu and Kashmir effectively, but unprovoked firing from across the border was taking a toll on Indian soldiers.

He also assured the gathering that Naxalism would completely be wiped out in the next three to five years from the country. “In the last four years, Naxalism came down from 90 to eight or nine districts. Militancy in North-East decreased by 80-85 percent he added.

Singh also took on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is publicising his ‘Gotra and caste’ only to get votes for his party on the caste lines, which is very unfortunate. “He is telling his gotra and caste which is very unfortunate. This is an attempt by him to get votes on the caste lines,” the minister said.