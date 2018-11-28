Prime Minister to leave for Argentina to attend G-20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Argentina on Wednesday evening to attend the G-20 summit. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, there will be three sessions during the summit.

He said Modi will be speaking on the digital revolution in India, Ayushman Bharat programme, soil health card and other Central government schemes besides risk posed by volatility in oil prices and terrorism.

The Foreign Secretary said Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the margins of the G-20. He will be holding a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also added that the BRICS head of states will also meet in the margins of G20.

The Group of Twenty-G-20 is a leading forum of the world’s major economies that seeks to develop global policies to address today’s most pressing economic challenges. The G20 was instrumental in stabilizing the world economy. Since then, its agenda has expanded to include additional issues affecting financial markets, trade and development. Collectively, G20 members represent all inhabited continents, 85 per cent of global economic output, two-thirds of the world’s population and 75 per cent of international trade.